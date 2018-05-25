WWE News: Is Pete Dunne eyeing the Universal Championship?

Pete Dunne has laid down the gauntlet for Brock Lesnar.

Dunne could be looking at a huge match against Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar is currently the longest reigning Champion in WWE after holding the Universal Championship for 416 days. WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne isn't happy about being in second place for his year-long reign with the title, which means he now has his eye on Lesnar's title.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has a notorious reputation for not defending his Championship as often as WWE rules state, but Dunne could be the only other Champion in the company who has actually defended his title less than The Beast over the past year.

Dunne won the Championship back at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in the NXT match of the year against Tyler Bate and has brushed aside all of his challengers in the year that has followed. Lesnar defeated Goldberg back at WrestleMania 33 to become Universal Champion for the first time and there isn't a superstar in WWE who has been able to stand in his way ever since.

The heart of the matter

Dunne celebrated a year with the United Kingdom Championship this week and The Bruiserweight took the opportunity to tweet out an image from WWE.com which showed that he only trails to The Beast Incarnate when it comes to the longest current Championship reigns in the company.

Gonna have to win the @WWE Universal title pic.twitter.com/0eu09sqESS — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 24, 2018

Dunne captioned the picture with "Gonna have to win the @WWE Universal title." Since it is unknown when Lesnar will return to WWE and he doesn't have a current challenger, Dunne isn't a bad shout.

What's next?

Dunne should probably focus on his own Championship reign right now since he is scheduled to face the winner of the second annual United Kingdom Tournament in a few weeks time, in what could be one of his toughest tests to date.

Author's take

Dunne is a fantastic athlete and he has represented the United Kingdom well over the past year, but there's no way WWE would allow him to defeat Brock Lesnar.

As much as a Champion vs Champion match between the two men would definitely be best for business, Dunne doesn't deserve to be defeated by Lesnar and come out of the match looking weak and making the United Kingdom Championship drop even lower down the pecking order.

