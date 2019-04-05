WWE News: Is this Superstar planning an Avengers: End Game tie-in at WrestleMania's NXT TakeOver show?

Marvel at this WWE Superstar's Avenger's End Game references!

What's the story?

Johnny Gargano has been involved in one of the longest character arcs that WWE have attempted in quite some time in NXT. With his pursuit of the NXT Title easily spanning over a year of television.

From his debut as one half of tag-team, DIY, to their split and eventual blood feud, to their reconciliation and at WrestleMania weekend's NXT TakeOver: New York it's all set to come to an end one way or another. This is perhaps why Gargano referencing the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: End Game is so perfect!

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Gargano is certainly no stranger to referencing Marvel films during his wrestling career, as he's made several entrances throughout his time in NXT dressed as various characters from the comic book universe.

Johnny Gargano's Marvel-inspired ring-gear

The heart of the matter

There's certainly no hiding the fact that Gargano is a massive comic book fan, and that his storyline has been reminiscent of the sprawling epic that has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is perhaps why Gargano has likened his match at NXT TakeOver: New York as the end of his journey, just like Avengers: End Game is the end of that story.

The journey may have changed..



But the end game has always remained the same.#NXTTakeOverNewYork



1 day. https://t.co/u1me4P8fMz — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 5, 2019

With two obvious allusions to the next big Marvel Cinematic Universe film in his tweets, could Gargano be planning an End Game inspired entrance for WrestleMania weekend?

What's next?

Unlike the Avengers, who will attempt to overcome their biggest bad yet, in Thanos. Gargano will have to settle for second-best with Adam Cole, thanks to the unfortunate injury of his longtime adversary, Ciampa.

I certainly have my fingers crossed that both Johnny Gargano and The Avengers will succeed in their respective attempts to triumph against evil and save the universe/win the NXT Title.

Do you think Johnny Gargano should win the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: New York? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

