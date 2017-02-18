WWE News: Ivan Koloff passes away at the age of 74

The Russian Bear is no more.

Another legend bites the dust.

‘The Russain Bear’ Ivan Koloff has sadly passed away at the age of 74 due to liver cancer. The former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion’s was not just suffering from a liver failure, but also from Jaundice and acute breathing problems. His sister had started a Go Fund Me page in order to collect funds for his liver issues.

Despite being Canadian, Koloff’s character was that of a villain from Ukraine who went up with the best of the best from the 1970s. His greatest accomplishment was ending Bruno Sammartino’s 2803 day reign (a record that will never be broken. Never!) as WWWF World Heavyweight Champion on January 18th, 1971. However, it ended up being just a transitional reign as Koloff dropped the title to Pedro Morales 21 days later.

Apart from Sammartino, Koloff faced many legendary stalwarts such as Bob Backlund and Superstar Billy Graham. Koloff had a very successful run in the Jimmy Crocket Promotions too, where his feuds with the Rock n’ Roll Express and The Road Warriors were the most noteworthy. Hsi matches with Dusty Rhodes are the stuff of legends.

Unfortunately, Koloff is the fourth death among pro wrestling circles in such a short span of time. Chavo Guererro Sr., George Steele (who was one of Koloff’s noteworthy opponents), Nicole Bass and Jimmy Snuka have all departed from this world in the last few weeks.

Our condolences go out to Koloff’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

The wrestling fraternity is saddened by the loss and many notable names took to Twitter to convey their condolences:

I'm Sad To Wake Up And Hear of the passing of my very close friend the Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. You will be missed My Friend. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/nziKZ2Zqy4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2017

RIP Ivan Koloff. Another great lost. pic.twitter.com/9pdaw0UYFy — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) February 18, 2017

Thoughts & prayers going out to the family of former WWE Champion, Ivan Koloff. An incredibly kind man who loved our business. #RIPIvan pic.twitter.com/8OYhkxrvp1 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 18, 2017