WWE News: Jack Swagger imparts advice to talent planning to leave the WWE

Jack Swagger left the WWE in the March of this year

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger recently participated in an interview with Floslam, wherein he imparted advice to current WWE talent looking to leave the company.

In case you didn't know...

After the dissolution of The Real Americans, a tag-team involving Jack Swagger & Cesaro, in 2014. Swagger essentially became a job guy for the company. He went on to have unsuccessful feuds with superstars such as Alberto Del Rio, Adam Rose, and Rusev to name a few. Following these rivalries, Swagger got relegated to Monday Night RAW's pre-show, Main Event.

Two years later, Swagger managed to get himself drafted to SmackDown LIVE, wherein he feuded with Baron Corbin, which ended with him taking the fall for The Lone Wolf.

On the March of this year, Swagger announced on Chael Sonnen's podcast that he'd requested his release from the company. Swagger officially received his release from the WWE at the end of March.

The heart of the matter

Upon being asked to impart some advice to the superstars planning to leave the WWE, Swagger advised them to secure their benefits before jumping ship.

"It's real important to get stuff like your mortgage and insurance in check before you decide to leave."

Swagger concluded his statement by saying that securing benefits like these become difficult once you turn into an independent wrestler.

What's next?

Post-WWE, Swagger's wrestled in notable promotions such as Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore, All American Wrestling, Federacion Universal De Lucha Libre, and Compound Pro Wrestling to name a few. In these shows, he's faced several top indie superstars with Alberto el Patron and Michael Elgin being the notable ones.

Author's Take

Swagger's advice makes complete sense. Talent before leaving the company should at least make the kind of money required to secure benefits necessary for his/her family.

