"I never was in his good graces" - WWE Legend on his relationship with Jim Ross

WWE legend Jacques Rougeau, better known as The Mountie, opened up about his relationship with Jim Ross, Bobby Heenan, and Jimmy Hart.

The former Intercontinental Champion is a member of the Rougeau family, and he was part of a tag team with his brother Raymond known as The Fabulous Rougeaus. During the team's heel run in WWE, they were managed by Jimmy Hart.

Speaking to Perched On The Top Rope, Jacques Rougeau was asked if WWE had plans for him following his return to the company in 1998. He stated that they didn't, as Jim Ross was the booker and Jacques wasn't in the latter's good graces.

"No, it was Jim Ross that was the Booker, and Jim Ross, I never was in his good graces. And I never was in the good graces of Bobby Heenan either, because of course, I was so close to Jimmy Hart," said Rougeau.

Rougeau added that he wasn't friends with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan either because he felt that Jimmy Hart was a better manager than Heenan was.

"God bless Bobby Heenan, you know, he's gone today. And I'd never say anything mean to him—about him. But I would just say that he was normal, and he was like everybody else and he was trying to make it to the top. And whatever way he had to do it, I'm sure he was jealous of other people too, like we all were. We were all trying to make our way. And I think the way that I put Jimmy Hart over, in every interview I did, sometimes that compared Bobby, without being mean, just saying that Jimmy Hart was the greatest manager of all times," said Rougeau.

Jacques Rougeau says some people backstage in WWE didn't like him

Jacques Rougeau's second tenure in WWE wasn't as memorable as his first. He teamed up with former WWE Tag Team Champion Pierre Ouellet, but they didn't enjoy the same success they did during their previous run.

Rougeau thinks he might've rubbed some people in WWE the wrong way with his leg-pulling.

"And the people that were in the office, they could care less about me, to be honest with you. And then there's some things I got to say. You know, I gotta be honest, I wasn't the easiest guy to — I never was a mean guy. I never was a guy who liked to fight. But I was like, I was a guy who liked to make jokes sometimes, and sometimes my jokes were not so you know, maybe they maybe didn't come across like I'd want too," said Jacques.

Jacques Rougeau has retired from wrestling quite a few times. In 2018, he finally hung up his wrestling boots for good.

