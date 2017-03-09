WWE News: Jake "The Snake" Roberts comments on Bray Wyatt

Imagine a match between these two guys.

Will Wyatt’s run as champion be a success?

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer and legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts has commented on the run of current WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Roberts was speaking with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the feud, the nature of the business today and so much more.

In case you didn't know...

Roberts has been getting progressively more and more involved with the business over the last few years after a long period of exile due to his personal demons.

With Diamond Dallas Page heading into the Hall of Fame this year, many people believe that Jake will be the man to induct him as the two have gone on a remarkable journey together since DDP helped Roberts to turn his life around.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Roberts said that it's great Wyatt is the champion, however, he worries that WWE is pulling away from what originally made his character so successful. He also went on to state that the fact that the fans chanted that Wyatt deserved the Championship on the SD Live after the Chamber pay per view was a bit odd for a heel.

Roberts also said that he believes Wyatt needs a long run with the belt in order to "redefine the meaning of a champion" within the company.

What's next?

Hopefully, within the next few years, we'll see Roberts make that long awaited Royal Rumble appearance that he has spoken of on many different occasions. When it comes to Wyatt, however, all eyes will be on the Eater of Worlds heading into what could well be the biggest match of his career against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda's take

We agree with a lot of what Roberts is saying, however, the most important factor to focus on right now is the fact Wyatt is the champion. The success of this current run will be measured by how he is booked from WrestleMania onwards, as Orton winning the strap would seriously derail Bray's momentum.

If Wyatt walks out of Orlando with the Championship, we're confident that he could go on to hold the belt for many, many months to come.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com