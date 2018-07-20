WWE News: Jake "The Snake" Roberts reveals why he's frustrated with wrestling today

Jake Roberts has a number of issues with wrestling today

What's the story?

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is a WWE Hall of Famer who knows a lot about the business he was born into, but he recently revealed that there are a few things about wrestling today that frustrate him.

In case you didn't know...

Jake is famous for being a legend that was able to complete his career in WWE without ever lifting a Championship. Roberts was also one of the best stars on the mic and could deliver a promo that would have the entire arena on their feet.

Roberts health issues have played a huge role in his career in recent years and despite the problems, this has caused, he is still considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestlers to ever set foot in a ring.

The heart of the matter

Given the career Roberts had inside the squared circle, his opinion is something that holds a lot of water. The former star recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about how much wrestling has evolved and was able to pinpoint what he sees as the biggest issues for superstars today.

“That’s what I don’t get about the young talent today, so many matches are the same. Don’t they get bored? It’s ridiculous what they waste, and they don’t even know they’re wasting it. I blame that on the new way of wrestling; if you come up now, you can be in the main event within a year. In my day, you had to learn. We had the territories that forced us to constantly grow and change. Another problem is this, everybody wants to get to the top and they have no problem sacrificing their life to do it. It doesn't take a great wrestler to jump off the top of a cage. How many times can you do that before you miss? How many times can you do that before you're crippled? Longevity is a key to success."

Roberts also talked about how wrestlers sacrifice their bodies so much with high-risk spots when he believes that if moves are done right then less is more.

“I had six moves, I knew when to do them and I did them absolutely perfectly, and people believed them. Teaching this class, I’m going to make people think differently. The truth is in what you’ve done and where you’ve been, and there are not many people who have done more than I have.”

What's next?

Jake Roberts was recently part of the Global Force Wrestling Tour along with Jeff Jarrett, James Storm, and Colt Cabana and still continues to make appearances on the Independent Circuit whilst also spending some much needed time with his family.

Do you agree with Roberts comments about the current generation of wrestlers? Have your say in the comments section below...