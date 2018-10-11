WWE News: Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance could put Crown Jewel in jeopardy

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 850 // 11 Oct 2018, 22:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How will WWE address the mounting controversy of their involvement in Saudi Arabia?

What's the Story?

WWE Crown Jewel is shaping up to be one of the company's biggest shows, but the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia may put the show at risk.

The disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia has sparked discussions of the United States imposing sanctions on the country, which could mean the end of WWE's shows in the region.

In case you didn't know

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing for over a week following a visit to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a report by CNN.

The latest update reported that Saudi officials were planning to lure Khashoggi to the consulate to silence his critiques of the current regime. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.

The heart of the matter

The disappearance and possible death of Khashoggi has lead to President Donald Trump being called upon to open an investigation, and determine the country's course of action.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (D), the state where WWE headquarters is located, sent a tweet calling for the end of the United States' relationship with the country if the allegations prove true.

If this is true - that the Saudis lured a U.S. resident into their consulate and murdered him - it should represent a fundamental break in our relationship with Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/hgCchEZRtJ — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 6, 2018

WWE announced a major deal with Saudi Arabia in April to host events in the region, beginning with the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE's contract with Saudi Arabia would bring in $450 million over the next 10 years, but that money could be in jeopardy if the US imposes sanctions on the region.

WWE has been facing their own controversy, with fans calling them out for their involvement with Saudi Arabia, due to the country's treatment of women and the absence of women's wrestlers on their shows in the Saudi Arabia.

What's next?

Trump told Fox News that it was too early to tell how the US would respond, and that imposing sanctions on them would hurt the US economy.

If the sanctions are imposed, WWE could be forced to back out of their deal with Saudi Arabia, which would open them up to lawsuits.

What do you think will be WWE's course of action? Have your say in the comments.