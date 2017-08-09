WWE News: James Ellsworth has an amazing comeback to Becky Lynch's comments on him

Lynch and Ellsworth traded some verbal blows on Twitter.

by Nithin Joseph News 09 Aug 2017, 21:34 IST

James Ellsworth and Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Becky Lynch had a few choice words about James Ellsworth's SmackDown Live return, but Ellsworth decided to take matters into his own hands and roasted the former SmackDown Women's Champion. You can see Becky's comments and Ellsworth's reply below.

Lamborghini Mercy. @realellsworth is back. Some one call a spaceship to come pick him back up.#SDlive — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 9, 2017

@BeckyLynchWWE awe how cute, you must've been born on a highway, cause that's where most accidents happen https://t.co/RXPa7cynza — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 9, 2017

In case you didn't know...

James Ellsworth was banned from SmackDown Live after SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan got sick and tired of Ellsworth's antics at both the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match and the Money In The Bank rematch.

The heart of the matter

James Ellsworth recently made his return to SmackDown Live after serving out his one-month suspension from the WWE.

Ellsworth returned and caused a distraction, which allowed Carmella to get the pin on SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. He later went on Twitter to gloat about his return to the blue brand.

Guess who's back, back again, Ellsworth's back, tell a friend, guess who's back, guess who's back guess who's back... #SDLive — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 9, 2017

Ellsworth's tweet drew a reaction from Becky Lynch who is a former SmackDown Live Women's Champion and is someone who holds a personal grudge against him. The Lass Kicker tweeted out, requesting someone to call a spaceship to pick Ellsworth back up.

However, Ellsworth proceeded to roast the former champ by saying that Lynch must have been born on a highway because that's where all the accidents happen.

It's clear that there is still bad blood between the two and as of now, there seems to be no end in sight for this personal feud.

What's next?

Currently, Becky Lynch is without an opponent for Summerslam and her role in the SmackDown Live Women's division has been quite minimal.

Maybe this will change if and when Carmella cashes in her Money In The Bank briefcase and becomes champion, which will see Lynch and Ellsworth's personal feud air on TV.

Author's take

Both Lynch and Ellsworth have a funny side to them, as seen in the hilarious segments they have on TV. However, they could use a little bit of a touch up with their roasting skills, because those were some mainstream jokes.