WWE News: James Ellsworth opens up about his return to WWE and facing Asuka

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
509   //    17 Jul 2018, 18:02 IST

James Ellsworth opens up about his recent return to WWE
James Ellsworth opens up about his recent return to WWE

What's the story?

James Ellsworth made his return to WWE at Money in the Bank and has since been an integral part of the SmackDown Women's Division, he recently spoke to RingSideNews about his rise to prominence.

In case you didn't know...

Ellsworth made his debut in a match against Braun Strowman back in 2016, but he is now best associated with his alliance with Carmella after helping the SmackDown Women's Champion to win the first ever Money in the Bank ladder match back in 2017, and then returning to help her retain her Women's Championship at that same pay-per-view last month.

Ellsworth has definitely become one of the most hated stars in the company because of his antics surrounding the Women's Division, this is why it was interesting that WWE decided to bring him back so soon after he was released.

The heart of the matter

Ellsworth stepped in to help Carmella retain her SmackDown Women's Championship this past weekend at Extreme Rules and recently spoke to RingSideNews about his return to the company and revealed that even he thought it was much sooner than expected.

“It was one of those things where WWE and I parted ways the first time I knew I’d be back. I didn’t think it’d be that quick. After hearing the crowd, I was like wow, I guess they missed me.
Trust me, it’s a big blessing when people miss you and miss you entertaining them. I’ll never forget that moment in Chicago.
I gotta thank the Chicago fans for that. I mean, they could have booed me out of the building, they could not have cared, but they cared. That meant a lot to me.”

Ellsworth has been part of a number of inter-gender matches in WWE throughout his time with the company, most recently with Asuka and was able to open up about just how hard those kicks are.

“She kicks very very hard man. I’m still sore with four days after wrestling her. She’s a tough, tough chick. She lives up to the hype.”

What's next?

It's obvious that the feud between Asuka and Carmella is far from over, but it's not yet known as to whether or not Ellsworth will be allowed to play a prominent part in a match between the two women at SummerSlam. Is there a stipulation that could keep him away from ringside?

Do you think WWE brought Ellsworth back too soon? Have your say in the comments.

