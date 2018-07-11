Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: James Ellsworth to hang in a Shark Cage during Smackdown Women's Championship Match at Extreme Rules

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
348   //    11 Jul 2018, 07:24 IST

Car
Carmella and James Ellsworth's plans for Extreme Rules may have gone up in smoke

What's the story?

Asuka has had a hard time dealing with the Smackdown Women's Champion as of late. With the return of her lackey James Ellsworth, Carmella has stayed a few steps ahead of the Empress of Tomorrow. However, that won't be the case this Sunday, it seems.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

James Ellsworth took on Asuka in an intergender match on this week's episode of Smackdown Live. The Intergender Champion was supposed to go one on one with the former NXT Women's Champion last week but ran away during the bout. Tonight, however, the ring was surrounded by lumberjacks keeping the action inside the ring.

Asuka ultimately eviscerated Ellsworth, but Carmella would attack her just as she finished the match.

The heart of the matter

After Carmella left Asuka in the middle of the ring, Smackdown General Manager Paige met the champ and Ellsworth backstage to let them know that Asuka and Carmella will fight without any interference from the Chinless Wonder, because Ellsworth will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.


What's next?

Carmella will defend her Smackdown Women's Championship against the Empress of Tomorrow at Extreme Rules this Sunday, July 16. Without her ace in the hole, how will Carmella walk out with her title this Sunday?

Do you think Carmella can defeat Asuka without the assistance of James Ellsworth? Or will Asuka finally take her place atop the Smackdown Women's Division?

