Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: James Ellsworth was terrified to work with Matt Riddle

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
1.34K   //    28 Jul 2018, 17:08 IST

Matt Riddle had a career in MMA before coming to professional wrestling
Matt Riddle had a career in MMA before coming to professional wrestling

What's the story?

Matt Riddle is widely considered to be the hottest prospect on the Independent scene currently. His career has been impressive in both MMA and in professional wrestling. Currently the EVOLVE Champion, there are innumerable rumours linking Riddle to WWE

Amidst all these rumours, Riddle was a guest on Sean Waltman's podcast, 'XPAC 1-2-360 podcast at AfterBuzz TV' (H/T SEScoops), where he talked about fighting a former WWE superstar, James Ellsworth.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle recently backed out on several Independent Show bookings during WWE's SummerSlam weekend, which has given rise to speculation that the star may appear at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.

Although his other bookings with EVOLVE still remain, as they have a working relationship with WWE, the star may appear for both promotions if need be. 

Both New Japan and WWE have shown interest in signing Riddle, and he may be the latest addition to WWE's NXT roster. To add further fire to the rumours, Combat Zone Wrestling put up a graphic where they pitted Riddle against Johnny Silver, saying that it might be Riddle's last match before joining WWE. They took it down soon after and put up a graphic without any mention of WWE. 

The heart of the matter

Riddle talked about one particular match that he remembered, and this was one with former WWE star, James Ellsworth. According to Riddle, the two were set to face off, but Ellsworth was terrified of facing him. He said that Ellsworth was shaking while talking about their upcoming bout, and Riddle told him to relax. 

He admitted that he had been told by other talents to beat him up, but he said that he was not the kind of person to do that. So, while Ellsworth was terrified, Riddle comforted him by saying: 

"Bro, relax. It’s like a 5 minute match and we’re gonna kill it, it’s gonna be easy."

The two went on to have a good bout, after which Ellsworth thanked him for the great experience, and then again thanked Riddle for not killing him.

What's next?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 is set to take place on the 18th of August at SummerSlam weekend. Riddle is free from his bookings on that week and may appear as part of the crowd for the show.

Meanwhile, Ellsworth was fired by Paige on SmackDown Live, but there are rumours that he may appear again at SummerSlam anyway.

You can listen to the entire podcast here:

What do you think of Riddle's experience with Ellsworth? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 James Ellsworth Matt Riddle
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler about Carmella's next...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Matt Riddle reveals mistakes CM Punk made...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Matt Riddle is pro wrestling's hottest prospect.
RELATED STORY
Opinion: AJ Styles might finally drop the WWE title, and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New #1 Contender for the WWE Championship...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Top Independent promotion spoils Matt...
RELATED STORY
6 ways WWE can build Carmella versus Asuka at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do At SummerSlam And 5...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible reasons why James Ellsworth was fired from WWE
RELATED STORY
10 matches WWE could make for an all women's PPV
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us