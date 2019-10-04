WWE News: Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle reunite ahead of Hell In A Cell

Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle's storyline son in July 2017

Jason Jordan has not appeared alongside his storyline father, Kurt Angle, since he was taken off WWE television in February 2018 to undergo neck surgery.

Now, 20 months later, WWE has reunited the duo ahead of the 2019 Hell In A Cell pay-per-view to discuss how Angle fared in his one and only match inside the steel structure at Armageddon 2000.

The six-man match was one of the most star-studded in Hell In A Cell history, as Angle retained his WWE Championship against The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, The Undertaker and Rikishi.

Speaking in the latest WWE Playback video on WWE's YouTube channel, Jordan hilariously remained in character when he mentioned how he felt honoured to watch the match with his “father”, prompting Angle to tell his “son” that he loved him.

“I just want to say thank you for allowing me to watch this match back with you. Like you said, that is the first time you’ve watched this back in nineteen years. It’s an honour that we get to watch it back, father and son.”

Where has Jason Jordan been?

Jason Jordan became one of the most prominent Superstars on RAW between July 2017 and January 2018 after he was revealed to be Kurt Angle’s storyline son.

The former American Alpha member went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Seth Rollins on the Christmas Day episode of RAW in 2017, but his climb up the card came to an abrupt end in February 2018 when he was forced to undergo neck surgery.

Since then, Jordan has started a new role as a backstage producer in WWE and it remains unclear if he will ever return to the ring.

