WWE News: Jason Jordan comments on American Alpha and Team Angle

by Harald Math News 04 Jun 2017, 13:20 IST

Jordan spoke to NBC Elmira about working with Kurt Angle

What’s the story?

American Alpha star Jason Jordan spoke to NBC Elmira ahead of SmackDown Live’s house show in Elmira last night, and the former NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Champion discussed a wide range of topics.

Jordan was specifically asked about the possibility of working with Kurt Angle, along with his thoughts on comparisons between American Alpha and Team Angle.

In case you didn’t know...

Jason Jordan spent many years in WWE developmental without settling on a gimmick, until being partnered with former Olympian Chad Gable. Gable and Jordan had fantastic chemistry from the start, and the duo became known as American Alpha.

They quickly rose to prominence in NXT, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Dallas before finally heading to the main roster as part of the 2016 WWE Draft. AA found initial success on SmackDown, winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships, but Gable & Jordan have been somewhat anonymous since losing the titles to The Usos.

The heart of the matter

Gable & Jordan have frequently received comparisons to Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas, the duo known was the World’s Greatest Tag Team who entered WWE as part of Team Angle over a decade ago. Ever since Kurt Angle returned to WWE, fans have been clamouring for Gable & Jordan to get a chance to work with Kurt and resurrect Team Angle, a new Team Angle 2.0 for 2017.

Jordan was quick to temper such expectations, saying that American Alpha want to forge their own legacy as opposed to resurrecting one from the past. Jordan didn’t entirely rule out working with Angle, however, keeping enough hope alive in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

“We still want to be American Alpha and not Team Angle 2.0. But if the opportunity came and Kurt would put his stamp on us, then we could essentially be Team Angle, but we would like to be Team Alpha with the tutelage of Team Angle”

Regardless of the desires of any of the parties involved, American Alpha currently find themselves on SmackDown whilst Angle is the General Manager of RAW. A partnership is unlikely for the foreseeable future.

What’s next?

With The Usos and The New Day set to feud over the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships, it clear what is on the menu for American Alpha. Gable & Jordan are far too talented to be left on the sidelines, however, and the sooner they can be added to the title feud the better.

Author’s take

Fantasy booking Gable & Jordan alongside Kurt Angle is easy as pie, but JJ is right in wanting to create a unique legacy for American Alpha. Jordan came across well in the interview, which can be heard above, going on to mention that he would love to work a singles match with AJ Styles at some point down the line.

