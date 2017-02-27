WWE News: JBL calls Corey Graves the best color commentator in the world

JBL compliments Graves while wishing him on his birthday.

Graves has been one of the highlights of the brand split for Raw

What's the story?

During an exchange on Twitter, SmackDown Live commentator John "Bradshaw" Layfield called Corey Graves the best color commentator in the world today. JBL stated this while wishing Graves on his birthday.

In case you didn't know...

Graves has been a big part of the commentary team for a while now, originally being given a two-year contract by Triple H back in December 2014. This was done as a direct result of Graves having to retire from in-ring competition due to injury.

Since then, he's carved a path for himself in the job that has led him all the way up to Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

Graves was celebrating his 33rd birthday a few days back when JBL took it upon himself to wish the youngster all the best on Twitter. JBL has been a tenured member of the commentary team for a long time now, rejoining full time nearly five years ago.

Despite his perceived flaws, this is still a pretty big compliment for Graves to receive.

Happy birthday to THE BEST color commentator in the world today! @WWEGraves You're legacy is being written and it is going to be awesome! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 25, 2017

What's next?

It seems as if Graves will continue to create a strong body of work for himself on Monday Night Raw, and the next big question to be answered is whether he'll feature as one of the main commentators for WrestleMania 33.

Obviously, there's one set each for Raw and SmackDown Live, however, they could choose to combine the best members of both brands.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to see JBL give Graves some much-needed praise because as much as we like to joke about his inabilities, he's had some great moments from the booth over the years. When it comes to Corey, on the other hand, we're just pleased to see that he's living up to his strong potential that was shown many years ago when he first put on a headset.

