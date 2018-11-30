WWE News: JBL rips into Cody Rhodes on Twitter

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.57K // 30 Nov 2018, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

John Bradshaw Layfield is known for his razor-sharp tongue and being a straight-up bully in real life. JBL doesn’t hold back on his opinions and the latest name to have incurred the wrath (possibly alcohol-induced) of the former WWE Champion was Cody Rhodes.

It all started with JBL mentioning a successful bet he made on the Cowboys before he went on a rant about Rhodes.

In case you didn’t know…

It’s been a year since JBL stepped down from commentary duties on SmackDown Live to pursue his humanitarian activities. It's safe to say that the self-proclaimed self-made millionaire has been a polarizing figure in pro wrestling. Often accused of backstage hazing and bullying, Layfield’s surprisingly lengthy reign with the WWE Championship, however, cemented his place as one of the most despised heels in WWE history.

JBL should be given credit for the rise of John Cena as it takes an equally solid heel to put over the face of the company. All the hate aside, JBL had a decent career, both in the ring and the commentary booth.

He is currently focused on his business ventures and his role as a Beyond Sports Global Ambassador. He still seems to have the time to take direct shots at one of the hottest non-WWE talents in pro wrestling today. Rhodes has been constantly in the news for his backing of a proposed new promotion that intends on competing with WWE. Rhodes himself has teased a huge announcement in January which is billed to be ‘bigger than anyone expects’.

The heart of the matter

Twitterati loves to stoke a fire and that’s exactly what happened when JBL took an unnecessary shot at Rhodes. The WWE veteran then went on claim the IWGP US Champion is nowhere in his league and that he would have even beaten his dad, the legendary Dusty Rhodes in a match too.

Rhodes responded by highlighting the fact that JBL may have taken one too many drinks. Check out the tweets below:

Got serious money on the Cowboys! I couldn’t get money on @CodyRhodes if I tried. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

Seriously. @CodyRhodes is a tool. Not in my league. I’m retired. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

I’m retired.

But @CodyRhodes couldn’t beat me if he tied me to a tree. Neither could his dad. https://t.co/qVuzu4TliF — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

Ok, not wanting a comeback-but I could beat @CodyRhodes any day in any match, just like I could have beaten his daddy. It’s simple math. Now back to my @dallascowboys — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

This tweet was deleted by JBL.

I’m thinking JBL had a few drinks tonight... — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 30, 2018

Old people shouldn’t have twitter 😬 — Teil (@TeilMargaret) November 30, 2018

What’s next?

JBL should maybe tuck his phone away whenever he indulges in a few extra drinks while watching the Dallas Cowboys play!

Anyway, we are not expecting JBL to come out of retirement for a match against Rhodes or any match, for that matter. We sincerely hope this Twitter feud stays in Twitter.