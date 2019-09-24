WWE News: JBL spotted at company HQ; possibly going after a current champion

John Bradshaw Layfield, popularly known as JBL, was present at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The former WWE Champion posted a photo from the WWE HQ and also joked about possibly going after R-Truth and the 24/7 Championship.

I don’t think I have but a few clotheslines left. But I’m saving one for my pal @RonKillings -at WWE HQ today looking for 24/7 title. pic.twitter.com/W5pqIJaPFg — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) September 23, 2019

Where has JBL been?

The 3-time Tag Team Champion stepped away from the role of being a long-time commentator for the company in September 2017 and has sporadically appeared on WWE TV since then. JBL was at the RAW 25 show in January 2018 and was involved in a backstage segment with other legends. He even assumed commentary duties at the Tribute of the Troops show last year.

The longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown TV history has been involved in many humanitarian projects with WWE and also outside the company.

He is a global ambassador for the Beyond Sport foundation, which is an organization that works towards addressing social issues through sports in different parts of the world.

Why was JBL at the WWE HQ?

As of this writing, there are no updates regarding why JBL showed up at the WWE HQ. Was he there to film something for the WWE Network? Was he there to meet Vince McMahon? We don't know.

What we do know is that the former WWE Champion has his eyes on R-Truth's 24/7 Championship.

R-Truth recently dropped the 24/7 title to EC3 at live events in Honolulu and Shanghai. Truth lost and won the title back on both nights and is currently in his 19th reign.

JBL is no stranger to winning a title that resembles the 24/7 strap. Layfield is an 18-time Hardcore Champion and knows exactly how to catch R-Truth off guard.

However, JBL is just joking here, right?

SmackDown is all set to shift to the Fox Network on October 4th and the premiere episode will be a star-studded affair with many legends from the past being confirmed to appear.

JBL is considered to be one of the greatest heels in the blue brand's history and we're certain he will also be present at SmackDown's debut episode on Fox. JBL can use it as an opportunity to make good on his promise and hit Truth with the one Clothesline from Hell he's been saving for a special occasion.

