WWE News: Jeff Hardy Debuts a Brand New Finishing Move

How do you think this compares to the Swanton Bomb?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 26 Jun 2018, 12:06 IST

Is the Swanton Bomb gone for good now?

What's the story?

For fans of Jeff Hardy, the Swanton is an iconic move. It is an integral part of his arsenal and a big component of what makes him a special performer.

Jeff Hardy Hasn’t Been Doing Swantons At House Shows! #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/VX0YoSxqgY — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) June 25, 2018

At a recent event in Fresno, CA, Jeff Hardy debuted a brand new finisher. This is only days after he re-debuted his trademark face-paint.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy is known as one of the greatest performers in the history of WWE, inspiring generations of superstars. He is best known for putting the TLC match on the map with his brother Matt Hardy, feuding against Edge and Christian as well as The Dudleyz.

While Matt Hardy has embarked on a woken journey of his own, capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships, Jeff is the reigning and defending United States Champion. Currently, he is in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. Hardy is no young man, but he still performs the same maneuvers we love so very deeply.

The heart of the matter

If the video is any indication, The Swanton Bomb may have been replaced by a brand new move. This move looks like a 'Twist of Fate' followed by a splash to pick up the win.

It is not known at this point if this will be a secondary finisher that Jeff Hardy will employ in his arsenal, going forward. Superstars such as Daniel Bryan have been using multiple finishers in their matches. One wonders if this move is congruent with the recent change in his character.

What's next?

Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura are set to clash on SmackDown Live very soon. The two men are incredible in-ring performers and this should be quite a feud. I'm curious to see if this move will be used this week!

What do you think of Jeff Hardy's new finisher? Let us know in the comments.