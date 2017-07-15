WWE News: Jeff Hardy debuts new face paint at Live Event

The Charismatic Enigma has gone for a new look

by Rohit Nath News 15 Jul 2017, 12:48 IST

The Charismatic Enigma won a WrestleMania match for the first time in his career this year

What's the story?

At the latest RAW Live event in Roanoke, Jeff Hardy debuted a new face paint for his match.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff and Matt Hardy have been teasing reverting to their "Broken" gimmick from GFW Impact. There's been a lot of back and forth in the legal dispute between The Hardyz and Anthem regarding the gimmick, with some reports suggesting that GFW wants half of the revenue the Hardyz make from their gimmick in WWE and also want a bite of Jeff's other ventures as well

.As of now, it's believed that Ed Nordholm is the only person left to officially sign on it, but it's said that there is a verbal agreement between the two parties. This is why they've been further teasing reverting to the Broken gimmick.

The heart of the matter

WWE posted a photo on Instagram, where Jeff's new face paint can be seen:

Jeff Hardy's new facepaint look

As you can see, he's brought back his Charismatic Enigma face-paint. He's not brought back the face paint since his WWE return. He's been teasing returning Broken, but that's yet to be fully seen in WWE.

It's been rumoured before that at some point, the two will once again be split up with Jeff getting a big singles push again.

What's next?

The Hardy Boyz started a feud with The Revival, who attacked them on the latest episodes of RAW. Expect them to put over the up and coming tag team.

Author's Take

Jeff's new look is cool, but that doesn't help the "Broken" cause at all. Regardless, until he becomes Broken again, it's a cool look to go with. Hopefully, he debuts it on television soon!