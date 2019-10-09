WWE News: Jeff Hardy had bloody nose from fight with wife during DWI arrest

Mugshot of Jeff Hardy courtesy of TMZ.com

Jeff Hardy is in trouble again

As noted, back on October 3rd Carthage Police Dept. in North Carolina received a tip about a careless and reckless driver, and it turned out to be currently injured WWE star Jeff Hardy.

Police tailed the car, and when they found it, the vehicle was parked in front of a liquor store and authorities saw Jeff Hardy come out of the liquor store with a case of beer.

According to TMZ.com, police followed Jeff Hardy after he left the liquor store, and when Hardy's car began to weave in its lane, police decided to pull him over. The report adds that when police pulled Hardy over, he appeared to have "what seemed to be dried blood on his nose", and then asked Hardy what happened.

Hardy proceeded to tell police that he had been in a fight with his wife, however, instead of asking Hardy more details on the domestic issue, the officer instead asked Hardy if he had consumed any alcohol.

Hardy admitted to taking two shots of vodka before he went out driving, which forced police to administer a field sobriety test. Police say Hardy failed the test badly, and when he was uncooperative when asked to take a breathalyzer and submit a blood sample, police had to obtain a warrant from a judge who ordered the EMS to take the blood sample.

The TMZ report adds Hardy was officially charged with Driving While Impaired and Driving on a Revoked License.

Hardy remains out of WWE action as he is recovering from surgery, but previous reports indicated he should be nearing a ring return in the upcoming weeks. With his latest arrest, however, it remains to be seen if and when WWE will bring him back to TV.

