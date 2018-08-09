WWE News: Jeff Hardy opens up about his recent shoulder injury

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 337 // 09 Aug 2018, 02:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy has opened up about his scary shoulder injury

What's the story?

Ever since making his return to the WWE, alongside his brother Matt Hardy, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy has had his fair share of both ups and downs on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. And, while recently conversing with Click Orlando, Hardy opened up on his latest rotator cuff injury which he suffered back in October of last year.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Back in September of 2017, Jeff Hardy suffered an untimely shoulder injury that eventually saw him being sidelined from in-ring competition for around four to six months. Hardy then made a few brief appearances in the WWE, when he first appeared at the 25th-anniversary episode of Raw and then followed it up with another cameo appearance at the Ultimate Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

Jeff's cameo appearance at the Ultimate Deletion eventually allowed his brother Matt to pick up a huge win over Bray Wyatt at the Hardy Compound.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Click Orlando, former WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy opened up on his devastating shoulder injury for the very first time since returning to action back in April.

As per Hardy's recent comments, he noted that following his return from injury he apparently went through a very rough and intimidating time period. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"It was scary at first, very intimidating. Like, every night 'okay, this is the night.' All those little clicks and cracks in there, I'm gonna hurt it again."- Hardy stated.

In addition, Hardy also noted that he has had several issues with his lower back issues and elbow issues than from the rotator cuff surgery.

"So far so good man, I've had more lower back issues and elbow issues than from the rotator cuff surgery."- Hardy added.

What's next?

Jeff Hardy is currently engaged in his on-going feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, who will be defending the WWE US Title against 'The Charismatic Enigma' at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.