WWE News: Jeff Hardy pleads guilty to DWI, punishment by law revealed

Here's the punishment that the court of law has handed down to Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy seems to have finally achieved closure over his recent legal issues

What’s the story?

As reported by WBTV, Jeff Hardy has now pleaded guilty to the DWI (Driving While Impaired) charges that were levied against him earlier this year.

The aforementioned DWI is in relation to his arrest in March of this year after he crashed his vehicle in Concord, North Carolina. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Jeff Hardy has been involved in a few run-ins with the law in the past, however, has lately steered clear of legal trouble, particularly over the past few years.

Hardy returned to the WWE in April of last year, and has been consistently booked as a top-tier talent on WWE programming ever since.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that it was in March of this year that Jeff Hardy was involved in an automobile accident in Concord, North Carolina—one that saw his vehicle hit a guardrail and spin out of control.

Hardy escaped relatively unscathed and the accident only caused damage to the freeway’s guardrail; something that both fans and experts have noted as an extremely fortunate occurrence, especially given how no one else was hurt by the out-of-control vehicle.

Nevertheless, Hardy failed his breathalyzer test after the accident, with his BAC (Blood Alcohol Level) testing at .25, that is 3 times above the legal limit, and the reason behind the DWI charges that were levied against him.

It’s now being asserted that Hardy has been fined $300 for court costs, and has been handed down a 120-day suspended sentence.

Additionally, in light of the accident, Hardy has also been forced to turn over his license.

Furthermore, Hardy is obligated to complete 48 hours of community service within 120 days, and will need to partake in and successfully complete an assessment and treatment class.

What’s next?

Jeff Hardy is presently the WWE United States Champion, and is expected to continue being featured as a top-tier Superstar on the WWE’s SmackDown brand in the weeks to come.

