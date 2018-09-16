WWE News: Jeff Hardy promises to do 'something people won't forget' at Hell in a Cell

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.10K // 16 Sep 2018, 02:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy is going to do something incredibly stupid isn't he

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy is on the verge of competing in his first ever Hell in a Cell match for WWE at Hell in a Cell 2018 and the legendary WWE wrestler has revealed during an interview with TalkSPORT that he is going to do something memorable.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton have been at each others' throats ever since Randy Orton returned during Hardy's unsuccessful USA Title defence against Shinsuke Nakamura. Orton has since attacked Hardy on a number of occasions, including sticking his finger through Hardy's ear-hole and dragging him around with it.

There are however a few fans out there who don't get this feud in general and don't understand why the WWE would choose to make this match a Hell in a Cell match out of all the possible options. Obviously, the decision was to allow Hardy to compete in a HIAC match before he retires, but Hardy himself has another reason!

The heart of the matter

Talking to TalkSPORT Jeff Hardy revealed his thoughts surrounding his first ever Hell in a Cell match with Randy Orton,

“I’ve talked about it a lot because the one thing I’ve never done in WWE is a Hell in a Cell match and now here we are. I’m in a Hell in a Cell with Randy Orton and I can’t wait to see what I can do inside that cage. It’s going to be very memorable and I’ll do something that people won’t forget. I think my thoughts are too big for my size sometimes, but I’ve got a lot of good ideas of what I can do inside that structure and this Sunday is when we find what will happen. It will be a very memorable Jeff Hardy match. Expect the unexpected!”

One of the unexpected things that Hardy could do is appear as one or more of his wrestling alter-egos such as Brother Nero or Willow, which has been reported on by most news outlets. This would certainly class as a 'memorable Jeff Hardy match' moment.

However, the more I think about it the more I worry that Hardy is about to pull one of his trademark ridiculous moves off of the top of something. This is despite the fact that Hardy has stopped doing the Swanton Bomb at house shows to recover his body.

What's next?

We'll have to see what Jeff Hardy decides to do at Hell in a Cell, but here's hoping it won't be a spot any worse than that Swanton Bomb onto the apron from the last show he did. Who am I kidding, Jeff Hardy is going to practically kill himself isn't he..

Do you want Jeff Hardy to pull off another death-defying move during his Hell in a Cell Match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!