WWE News: Jeff Hardy pulled from an upcoming event

The former WWE Champion has been removed from a future convention

Jeff Hardy's 2019 woes

The Charismatic Enigma hasn't exactly had a stellar year so far. Though he and his brother Matt captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles early on, an injury would force them to relinquish the belts. Since then, Hardy has been arrested twice.

On July 13th, Hardy was taken in while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The former WWE Champion had been found passed out in a stairwell, leading to a public intoxication arrest. Three months later, on October 3rd, he was arrested yet again for driving while impaired.

The latter leaves Hardy with a court date set for November 7th. Sadly, that has forced him to miss an upcoming event.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross save the day

Hardy was originally scheduled to appear at Ringside Fest in New York City on November 3rd. However, due to his court date in North Carolina, he's been pulled from the event. However, two WWE Superstars have been brought in to replace him.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross have been added to the Ringside Fest listings. The official announcement read as such:

WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will be replacing Jeff Hardy at the 16th annual RINGSIDE FEST scheduled for Sunday, November 3rd at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City presented by RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES.

This will be the Goddess's second time appearing at the event, as she took part in the 2017 Ringside Fest alongside Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Big Cass. Along with Bliss and Cross, attendees will see Sasha Banks, Ricochet, and Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Banks, Bliss, and Cross will be set for the 9 am-12 pm timeslot while Ricochet and Rollins will be available from 1 pm- 4 pm.

Hardy's in-ring return is still up in the air. Hardy's leg injury was set to keep him out of action for six to nine months. Today marked the beginning of that timetable. With how the WWE loves to save surprise returns for the Royal Rumble, he'll more than likely make his return at the January PPV.

