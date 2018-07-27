WWE News: Jeff Hardy reveals the most intimidating wrestler he has ever faced

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 891 // 27 Jul 2018, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy is intimidated by Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy is a former United States Champion and has had a career that has spanned more than half a century and faced some of the biggest stars in the business, but who is the most intimidating?

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy lied about his age when he first made his debut in WWE back in 1994, but now at 40 years old, the former World Champion is one of the biggest legends in the company and someone who could be looking to wind down his career in the coming years.

Hardy has been struggling with a few injuries in recent months, which is one of the main reasons why he lost his United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura back at Extreme Rules, but he is still expected to be part of SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Jeff Hardy recently spoke to Planeta Wrestling where he was asked about who his most intimidating opponent was in his lengthy career and he had a predictable answer. (transcript via Wrestlinginc.com)

"Intimidating by far is Brock Lesnar. He is like the real deal, you know, I gotta say Shawn Michaels, when I got to wrestle him and beat him in '08, '09 that was just beyond a dream come true and he still to this day my favorite wrestler ever."

Hardy's definitely had a lengthy career, but even though he has achieved so much in the wrestling business, it appears that he isn't interested in moving into coaching when his career came to an end.

"No I don't think so, that's something that Matt would probably do. I'm really kind of focused on my music career and trying to sing as much as I can. So hopefully when I'm done and can't wrestle as much as I do now I'll be able to make somewhat of a living off of my original music, that's another dream of mine. But, I don't think I really got what it takes to really be a trainer or a coach."

What's next?

The former United States Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton which is expected to lead into SummerSlam next month.

Do you think Brock Lesnar is intimidating both inside and outside of the ring? Have your say in the comments section below...