WWE News: Jeff Hardy reveals the most painful bump he has ever taken

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.23K   //    19 Aug 2018, 23:39 IST

Hardy has been the recipient of a number of horific bumps throughout his career
Hardy has been the recipient of a number of horrific bumps throughout his career

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy became a popular star because of his death-defying stunts, but it appears that the former World Champion is actually human, since he recently revealed the most painful bump he ever took in the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy rose in WWE's Tag Team Division alongside his brother Matt, but it was his uncanny ability to change every position in the ring to his advantage that helped him win over the WWE Universe and gain a push towards the WWE Championship.

Even though Hardy's personal life is one of the reasons why he was released from WWE back in 2011, he was accepted back to the company with open arms last year when he and Matt were surprise additions to the Tag Team Championship ladder match at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Jeff Hardy fights for the United States Championship at SummerSlam tonight and ahead of the event, he spoke to The Whig about the most painful bump he has ever taken and interestingly it wasn't the one that many fans were thinking of.

“By far, it was me and RVD, I forget what year it was, but I had this idea I wanted to go through a table vertically, like long ways and I think it was a 14-foot ladder,“I did a swan dive off [the ladder] and he moved and I crashed and burned and the table exploded, and I knew, ‘OK, this is the one. I’m not gonna get up from this.’ I thought I had broken my lower spine. It hurt so bad and it knocked the wind out of me.”

What's next?

Hardy has been on the injured list over the past few weeks and it was thought that this was the reason he lost the title to Shinsuke Nakamura back at Extreme Rules, but even injury isn't going to stop Hardy trying to win back his United States Championship.

Do you think Jeff Hardy should calm down on some of his stunts? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
