WWE News: Jeff Hardy's daughter hits him with an 'RKO outta nowhere' (Video)

Wrestling truly runs in the blood as can be seen with Jeff Hardy's daughter!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 17:16 IST 7.60K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Have you guys ever seen anything more adorable?

What's the story?

Many second-generation WWE stars have stated that wrestling runs in their blood. This is certainly the case with Jeff Hardy's daughter, Ruby.

Jeff Hardy's wife Beth shared a Tweet from her personal profile that showed Ruby hitting an RKO outta nowhere on her superstar dad. In a matter of minutes, the clip went viral.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode at Fastlane to not only become the US Champion, but also a Grand Slam Champion. He would drop the championship at WrestleMania, where he lost to Jinder Mahal.

Mahal carried the title to RAW, but then dropped the title to Jeff Hardy, who brought it to SmackDown Live following the Superstar Shake-Up. While Randy Orton received a rematch at Backlash for the United States Championship, he lost the big championship match to Jeff Hardy.

The heart of the matter

Hardy and Orton may have had their problems recently, but it wasn't Orton hitting RKOs on Jeff Hardy. Instead, it was his own daughter who hit Hardy with an RKO and dropped him into the swimming pool. As the clip went viral on social media, one gentleman would comment. This was none other than Road Dogg, one of the brains behind SmackDown Live.

She does it better than Randy! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) May 24, 2018

One wonders if Ruby will follow in her father's footsteps and become a WWE superstar down the line. The WWE Women's Division seems stronger than ever, featuring many second generation talents such as Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

What's next?

Jeff Hardy recently lost an opportunity to qualify for Money in the Bank. One assumes that he has a title match at the pay-per-view. It's not yet known who his opponent will be.

Author's take

Ruby is a future RAW Women's Champion. I'm calling it right now.

Check back and read this article twenty years later, folks!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com