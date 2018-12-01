WWE News: Jeff Hardy sheds further light on when he will potentially retire from Pro Wrestling

Jeff Hardy might just stick around for a while!

Being a veteran of the Pro Wrestling Industry, former WWE Champion, Jeff Hardy has competed with some of the very best workers of the business throughout his 20-year-old career.

Hardy, who is known for his death-defying high flying stunts, recently spoke with GuideLive.com and discussed his future in the Professional Wrestling business and if he is considering retiring from the sport.

Having won the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Jinder Mahal in April, Jeff Hardy became only the second person in history to complete the modern Grand Slam after completing the original format.

Hardy, following his historic win, was drafted to SmackDown Live as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up has had quite a number of memorable rivalries on the blue brand thus far against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and most notably against Randy Orton as well.

This past week on SmackDown Live, Jeff Hardy celebrated his 20th Anniversary in the WWE after debuting for the first time as a contracted star in 1998, however, during a heartfelt promo on the show, Hardy's long-term rival, Samoa Joe interrupted in order to mock Hardy and make hurtful comments about his past.

While speaking with GuideLive.com, not only did Hardy shed light about potentially retiring from the business but also gave his thoughts about Samoa Joe and how is it like to work with the former NXT Champion.

Initially Hardy stated that he apparently wrestles every single match like it's his last match and he definitely knows for the fact that retirement will eventually catch up to him at some point down the line. (H/T: SEScoops)

“That’s one thing I don’t know. Because I truly do – especially like the Hell in a Cell match, and even now I have two beautiful daughters, a beautiful wife – but I truly do wrestle every match like it’s my last because even a live event could be my last match.”

As noted this week on SD Live, Hardy ignited a feud with Samoa Joe and also shared his thoughts of working with Joe.

“Same thing with A.J. [Styles]. And it’s cool to think back then what we were doing in TNA, and to see us now in WWE. And after that intense moment of him interrupting my celebration, it’s going to be a great feud. So, I’m looking forward to what’s going to happen in the weeks to come.”

Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe are likely to square off in a singles match at some point down the line. Could the two men possibly lock horns at TLC? With Jeff Hardy willing to take all sorts of risks, that could very well be the case.