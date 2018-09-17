Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Jeff Hardy suffers serious injuries following Hell in a Cell 2018 accident 

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
6.65K   //    17 Sep 2018, 05:43 IST

Randy Orton looks on as Jeff Hardy gets medical attention
Randy Orton looks on as Jeff Hardy gets medical attention

What's the story?

During the Hell in a Cell match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton that kicked off the Hell in the Cell Pay-Per-View, Jeff Hardy suffered potentially serious injuries when he crashed from the roof of the cell through a table below.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton agreed to do battle inside of the Hell in a Cell structure when Orton returned to the WWE and targeted Jeff Hardy to spite the WWE Universe. Since then the pair have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry that could only end inside the Hell in a Cell.

In an interview Hardy said that he was looking forward to the Hell in a Cell match and was planning on doing something memorable that no-one would forget. Well, that's something that he well and truly went and did.

The heart of the matter

The Hell in a Cell match was brutal with Randy Orton sticking a screwdriver through Jeff Hardy's ear and Jeff Hardy cutting open Orton's leg following a Swanton Bomb onto a steel chair.

However the climax of the match saw Hardy set Orton up on a table and then climb up a ladder to hang off of the roof. Hardy intended to tall from the roof of the cell and obliterate Orton below, but it seems he either slipped or mistimed it, allowing Orton to escape as he fell, crashing through the table head first.

The referee immediately tried to stop the match but Orton forced him to count the pin on an unconscious Hardy to pick up the win. Hardy was then stretchered off and didn't look to be in a good way at all! It's reportedly severe abdominal pain.

What's next?

We are awaiting an official confirmation of the injuries that Hardy officially sustained, we'll bring you more when we have it!

Did you enjoy the shocking opening match of WWE Hell in a Cell 2018? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
