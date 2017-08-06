WWE News: Jeff Hardy talks about his music career, wants to perform on a WWE show

Jeff also spoke about Matt Hardy's inputs in his music.

Jeff Hardy talked about his Music career in a recent interview

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy gave an interview to WWE.com recently where he talked about his life outside wrestling, specifically his band, and also revealed if Matt Hardy contributes to the band, and much more.

In case you didn't know...

Hardy is a self-taught guitarist and musician. Back in 2003, he formed his own band named PeroxWhy?Gen where he brought together the members from Burnside 6 and Moore.

Jeff even released his solo album in 2013 named Plurality of Worlds through TNA music. The most recent venture of the band came in 2015 when they released their second album, Cygnus Rift.

The heart of the matter

The former WWE champion talked about having the right balance between his band and wrestling career during the interview. He said that it’s hard to have the right balance, especially on days when there is a wrestling show.

“We wrestled The Revival, got beat, and then I had to get ready and sing 14 songs. It's tough, but I think moving forward, we're gonna try to do a show at least once a month in towns near and around Nashville." He said.

Jeff added that he tries to make his brother Matt contribute to the band as Matt used to write lyrics in the past. He also said that he hopes to perform at one of the WWE pay-per-views in the future or even write a song for one of them.

What’s next?

Jeff is known for his ventures outside of wrestling and music is one of his favourite art forms. His love for music is evident from the tattoos he sports which have a music theme.

Author’s Take

Even if Jeff decides to quit wrestling one day, he has enough things to keep himself busy, and his music career would clearly be one of them.