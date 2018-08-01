WWE News: Jerry Lawler breaks silence on the death of Brian Lawler

Jerry Lawler with Brian Lawler

What's the story?

Second generation and former WWE star Brian 'Grandmaster Sexay' Lawler passed away this past Sunday. After just a couple of days, Brian's father Jerry Lawler has broken his silence over his son's passing.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Lawler took his own life on Sunday after he had been in jail for about a week, after failing to post bail for being arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest.

The father/son relationship between Jerry and Brian Lawler has been pretty strained their entire lives. This had often led to problems between them but they both still loved each other very much.

Jerry wasn't close by the vicinity of where Brian was being held in jail or where he passed, so he had to rush over to the hospital to be with his son in his final moments.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler has finally broken his silence over Brian's passing. Although still grief struck, he hasn't had too much to say. Jerry told Memphis' Fox 13 news' Zach Crenshaw that he was

"Glad to hold his son's hand when his heart stopped beating around 3:30 p.m."

Jerry also expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he and his family have received from everyone in the business and thousands of fan all over the world. While speaking of the investigation of Brian's suicide, Jerry said:

"There may be more to this than meets the eye."

Jerry then said he could not comment on the investigation anymore for the time being, at the request of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

What's next?

Wrestlers, wrestling personalities, promotions and fans from all over the world continue to send support and well wishes to the Lawler family.

Visitation and funeral services for Christopher will take place on Friday at Hope Church in Memphis, Tennessee at 2:00 pm.