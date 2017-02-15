WWE News: Jerry Lawler claims he's wrestled over a 100 matches since his heart attack

The King doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon.

WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler

What’s the story?

According to a story from prowrestlingsheet.com by Ryan Satin, Jerry Lawler doesn’t have plans to retire from the ring anytime soon. Here is the video of Lawler’s interview with Bill Apter.

In case you didn’t know...

Before his career as a color commentator, Jerry Lawler was one of the most popular wrestlers in the United States. Throughout his career, Jerry Lawler had 168 different Championship reigns throughout all of the territories he worked in. Lawler still wrestles occasionally on the independent circuit.

Most recently, Jerry Lawler was part of an angle on Smackdown! Live that saw Dolph Ziggler superkick him in the chest, playing back to the heart attack that Lawler suffered on-air in 2012, after a match in which Lawler partnered with Randy Orton to defeat CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler.

Lawler was also part of the commentary team for the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

The heart of the matter

Lawler said that he got into the professional wrestling business to wrestle, not to be a color commentator. Jerry was recently interviewed by Bill Apter, who is one of the most prominent wrestling writers in the industry.

“I still love to climb in the ring as often as possible because, simply, that’s why I got into this business. I never started in this business thinking about being a commentator or doing announcing in wrestling matches, I got into this business to wrestle.”

Lawler also noted that the commentary part of his career just kind of fell into his lap. Lawler also revealed that he will take part in WrestleMania weekend this year. He also added that he has wrestled in about a 134 matches since suffering a heart attack during Monday Night Raw in 2012.

When asked about wrestling in regards to his health, Lawler stated that wrestling and being active was great for your heart.

What’s next?

According to the interview, Jerry Lawler will be part of WrestleMania festivities during the last week of March and the first weekend in April.

Sportskeeda’s take

If you can do what you love, and you’re medically cleared to do so, why should anything stop you?

“Bullet” Bob Armstrong wrestled in a match last year at the age of 76! (For reference, Armstrong is 10 years older than Lawler, who is 67 at the moment.) If Lawler is in good health and gets clearance from doctors to do what he loves, he should absolutely continue to do so until he doesn’t want to get in the ring anymore.

