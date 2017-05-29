WWE News: Jerry Lawler dropkicks giant ketchup bottle during Indians game at the age of 67

Jerry Lawler shows the world that he's still got it...

Lawler performing a dropkick on the poor mascot

What's the story



Jerry Lawler showed up at this Saturday's Major League Baseball game between the Royals from Kansas City and Cleveland's Indians which took place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry “The King” Lawler pleased the crowd by dropkicking the giant ketchup bottle mascot after his surprise appearance, starting an all out condiment war in the process.

In case you didn't know



A former wrestler and WWE Hall of Fame inductee Jerry 'The King' Lawler joined the company in 1992 and pulled off historical segments with legends like Bret Hart, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper to name a few.

The self-proclaimed King of the WWE left the company in the February of 2001 in protest to WWE ending their contract with his then-wife Stacy "The Kat" Carter but returned later that year as a commentator and part-time wrestler after a short stint on the Indie circuit.

Lawler's run as a colour commentator ended in July 2016 but he still makes appearances now and then, the most notable being for the 2017 Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter



Jerry Lawler made a surprise appearance in Cleveland during Saturday's Royals-Indians game. Not about to be outshined by the MLB sportsmen, the 67-year-old self-proclaimed King of WWE took it on himself to land a picture perfect dropkick on the mascot that was there, a giant ketchup bottle.

You can watch the video footage from the break time here:

A mock fight between the condiment themed mascots apparently broke out soon after as part of the entertainment for the WWE- esque segment during the break.

What's next



Jerry Lawler will hopefully be around for a while to add colour commentary to some of the most important PPV matches for the near future. We could expect to see him at the next Royal Rumble, in fact, if not at SummerSlam.

Author's note



The King just schooled all the young wrestlers out there by going out and taking a spot at an MLB event of all places. Even at his age, he looks absolutely fit and although getting in the ring might be too much for the legend at this age, I wouldn't be surprised if he managed a spot here or a bump there during upcoming WWE events; although that seems unlikely.