WWE News: Jerry Lawler films pilot for new Classic Memphis Wrestling TV series

The King is bringing the Memphis 'Rasslin memories back!

The King is as much a part of Memphis as BBQ and Blues!

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer and Memphis' favourite son Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently shot a pilot for a new television series based on legendary Memphis Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

At 67 years old, Jerry 'The King' Lawler is still going strong. Not only is he keeping up with his WWE duties, but he is also still wrestling all across the country with various independent promotions.

Lawler is a lifelong Memphian and has always been vocal about being proud to be from Memphis. In fact, The King now owns a bar & grill called "King Jerry Lawler's Hall of Fame Bar & Grille," which is located on historic Beale Street in downtown Memphis.

Jerry also opened a bar-b-que restaurant called "King Jerry Lawler's Memphis BBQ Co." in Cordova, which is a suburb of Memphis.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler has recently completed filming the pilot episode of a new television series called "Jerry Lawler's Classic Memphis Wrestling." Lawler expects to air the show locally in Memphis and has spoken to a number of networks, while nothing has been set in stone as of this writing.

It's also worth noting that fellow Memphian Bill Dundee joined Lawler as a co-host during the filming of the pilot episode.

Lawler with Bill Dundee

The show will feature many of the legendary moments and matches from Memphis Wrestling, as well as Mid-South Wrestling.

Lawler was recently interviewed on "Cerrito Live", which is a Memphis based radio program that broadcasts live each Saturday on Sports 56/58.7 in Memphis. During that interview, a number of topics were brought up, including not only the new TV series but also his thoughts on various WWE related issues.

Lawler also suggested that the television show could potentially get picked up by WWE, to air on the WWE Network, but it would only be after it originally airs locally, in Memphis.

Click the link below to listen to the full interview:

Listening to 'Wrestling Hour- Jerry Lawler talks about his new Memphis Wrestling TV pilot ' at https://t.co/TubwjmhywI — Jonathan Carpenter (@jaydeeLR) August 17, 2017

What's next?

While Lawler does not have as much responsibility with WWE as he once did, he still remains pretty busy with the company.

As far as what's next, I'm pretty sure that SummerSlam is one of those "all hands on deck" situations, where everyone is expected to play a role in some way to the success of the pay-per-view.

Author's take

This one has a special place in my heart. As someone who grew up near Memphis, Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee are two of the most iconic figures of professional wrestling that I remember as a child when I first became a fan of the sport.

If anyone were to dig up those great memories of Memphis Wrestling and put them back on television, it has to be Jerry Lawler. Any other alternative would be borderline blasphemous.

I would love to see the show materialise and eventually find a home on the WWE Network. Adding more legendary material from the glory days of Memphis Wrestling would only add more value to the Network.