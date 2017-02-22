WWE News: Jerry Lawler has amusing audio botch in WWE 2K17

It's hard not to love The King.

Lawler is prone to an error or two

What's the story?

Jerry "The King" Lawler has had quite an obvious botch exposed in the new WWE 2K17 video game. The former commentator's error is one of many in this year's edition of the game, which has become a regular theme over the years with the 2K series providing some hilarious moments for fans - and not in a good way.

In case you didn't know...

Lawler is known to make the odd mistake here and there on WWE television, and it appears as if that has translated to the games console world as well. The notable problems over the years have mainly been based around glitches, with superstars often doing a number of unusual things throughout one of the animated matches.

Heart of the matter

As revealed by a user on Twitter, Lawler messes up his lines during a match between The Godfather and Papa Shango. The Memphis legend attempts to say something about Right To censor, however, 2K leave in the part where he pauses and has to gather himself before trying to say the sentence once again.

Hahaha 2K doesn't care they didn't even bother to edit Lawler flubbing and rereading thishttps://t.co/69VmUFmJvz pic.twitter.com/jkAkc5R6SN — It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) February 21, 2017

What's next?

With the incident going viral over social media in the last 24 hours, it seems likely that WWE will be eradicating the problem from the game at their soonest convenience. As always there are probably going to be a number of other problems that are shown through various YouTube videos, with users taking immense joy from the problems created by 2K.

Sportskeeda's take

Games that have been published and created by WWE have been pretty shambolic for a few years now. They rarely put extended effort into the product and more often than not they are remembered for being unbelievably bad as opposed to good.

People will obviously continue to purchase the games year in and year out, mainly because they're a good stocking filler if not for any other reason. We wouldn't mind seeing the back of the series altogether, but given WWE's dependence on these kind of platforms we can't imagine it going away any time soon.