WWE News: Jerry Lawler returns to the WWE at Battleground this Sunday

The return of The King!

by Jeremy Bennett News 19 Jul 2017, 07:45 IST

Jerry Lawler has been a fixture in the WWE pay per view Kickoff Shows...

What’s the story?

GiveMeSport is reporting on a WWE Hall of Famer returning to the WWE this Sunday at Battleground. Jerry “The King” Lawler has announced on Twitter that he will be part of the Kickoff Show panel at WWE Battleground this Sunday, as well as co-hosting Talking Smack with Renee Young after the pay per view.

In case you didn’t know...

Lawler made his debut in the WWE in 1992 but had already carved a name for himself for two decades before that in the southern territories. His professional wrestling debut took place in 1970 and won his first championship a year later.

The heart of the matter...

Below is the tweet direct from Jerry Lawler posted on Monday Night...

Yes, of course. I'll be on the pre show panel at #BATTLEGROUND this Sunday and on #TalkingSmack afterwards. All on the @WWENetwork https://t.co/DBmLJm2Cox — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 18, 2017

This is the first appearance in the WWE in a few months for Lawler. Earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, he called the Rumble match itself with Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

In addition, this is the first episode of Talking Smack since the announcement that the WWE has cancelled the show on a weekly basis, but will still carry on after pay-per-views.

What’s next?

WWE Battleground is next up for both Lawler and the WWE headlined by Randy Orton v. Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship. Lawler also has a podcast called “Dinner With The King” with new episodes every Wednesday.

Author’s take...

The King is a legend. I’m very glad to see Jerry Lawler return to the Kickoff Show panel this weekend at Battleground, as well as Talking Smack with Renee Young after. He always provides some good insight, as well as some purposely terrible jokes!