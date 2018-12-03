×
WWE News: Jerry Lawler reveals what made Vince McMahon cry

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
542   //    03 Dec 2018, 09:35 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Jerry "The King" Lawler is a wrestling legend and has been an icon in the WWE for decades. The WWE Hall of Famer, on his Dinner with the King podcast, spoke about the time he brought Vince McMahon to tears.

In case you didn't know...

Lawler has made sporadic appearances on WWE television, mostly appearing in the pre-show of major PPVs. His last major appearance as a commentator was at RAW 25, earlier this year.

Apart from being a great wrestler and one of the best voices in the pro wrestling industry, Lawler is also a painter, who has had several of his painting commissioned over the years, including by WWE.

The heart of the matter

In his podcast, "The King" revealed that one of his paintings brought Vince McMahon to tears. He revealed that he created a painting which had Vince McMahon, his son Shane, and Vince's father Vince McMahon Sr.

"I don’t know where I got the idea from, but anyway I did a portrait, a big nice portrait for Vince. It was like a triple portrait, a portrait where Vince was in the middle, on the left of Vince was his son Shane and on the right of Vince was his father Vince, Sr. and so I did this portrait, worked on it a long time," said Lawler.

He then revealed the reaction that Vince had when he saw the painting for the first time. "So I had him come into my room there and I opened the portrait up and he immediately looked at it and his hand came up and covered his mouth and he turned away like immediately. His hand came up."

"He turned away and walked over into a corner and he just stood there for maybe a couple of minutes and then he like slowly came back and looked at the picture again. I think it brought tears to his eyes. I was shocked and then he hugged me and said how much it meant to him and all that sort of stuff," said the WWE Hall of Famer (H/T WrestleZone for the transcription)

Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler

What's next?

It is unlikely that we will see "The King" as a commentator but he will make appearances ahead of PPVs, and maybe on special shows.

