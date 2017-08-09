WWE News: Jerry Lawler talks about Hulk Hogan's racism scandal; if the Hulkster will return

"The King" gave his opinion on the very controversial scandal involving Hogan.

Hulk Hogan was released from the WWE because of the racism scandal

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of his podcast Dinner With The King, Jerry "The King" Lawler discussed Hulk Hogan’s racism scandal and gave his opinion on whether the Hulkster will be back in the WWE.

Lawler explained that the whole fiasco involving the video footage of Hogan mouthing racist profanities was made out to be a much bigger controversy than it actually was.

Furthermore, he asserted that although his racism scandal is the primary reason behind his absence from WWE, the scandal has now blown over and was never that big to begin with. Besides, he also said that it was up to Hulk to decide whether or not he wants to return to the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Hulk Hogan was involved in a racism controversy a few years ago, wherein he was caught on camera bad-mouthing his daughter’s partner, who happened to be a man of colour.

This, in turn, led to several wrestling and mainstream media outlets covering the issue, with the vast majority of people in the professional wrestling community as well as outside the pro-wrestling bubble branding Hogan a ‘racist’.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler weighed in on Hogan’s racism scandal and the Hulkster’s potential WWE comeback

"In the wrestling world, you never say never. I thought it was way big overreaction what happened with Hulk in this most recent situation — the reason why he's not in WWE at the moment. But I think that has definitely blown over. It was never a big deal to begin with,” said the former WWE commentator.

Additionally, Lawler explained that most people don’t even think about that incident anymore, and would love to see Hogan come back. He added that the ball is in Hulk’s court and if the latter wants to return to the WWE, he most definitely can.

Alongside his co-host Glenn Moore, Lawler was also joined by ‘The Mouth From The South’ Jimmy Hart, with the latter stating that the fact that several recent WWE video packages have featured Hogan and there’s a decent possibility that we’d see the Hulkster back in the WWE where he belongs.

What’s next?

As of the time of writing this, a potential Hulk Hogan WWE return is yet to be confirmed by all parties involved.

Regardless, we’ll keep fans updated as this story develops.

Author’s take

I’ve got to agree with Lawler here. Everyone deserves a second chance, and Hogan’s racist profanities seem nothing more than a disgruntled father venting his anger at one of his daughter’s suitors.

Would you like to see the Hulkster back in the WWE? I surely would. Sound off in the comments below!