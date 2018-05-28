WWE News: Jerry Lawler tells WWE's critics to 'get a life'

The Hall of Famer had some harsh words for those who criticize WWE!

Lawler had some stern words for WWE fans

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler just made some rather incendiary comments on his podcast- Dinner with The King. I thank SEScoops for the transcript.

According to Lawler, it is not everybody that complains about the current WWE product. It is only a very small group of people online who 'have nothing better to do'.

In case you didn't know...

Jerry Lawler has been associated with WWE for many years now, first as an active in-ring competitor and later as a colour commentator. He was the voice of the Attitude Era with Jim Ross, known for his witty banter and classic humour.

Even now, while he is no longer actively involved in colour commentary, he is still someone who makes appearances at pre-show panels. Lawler is also an active Podcaster, regaling his fans with stories from the world of sports entertainment.

The heart of the matter

Lawler had some stern words for WWE's critics:

Everybody does not complain about the current product. It’s not the vast majority either. It’s a small amount of people, a very select few that probably have nothing better to do than live their life on social media and that is really sad; but, those are the people that complain.

He went on to knock fans for posting and airing their views on social media, saying that you cannot knock success and what WWE is doing is certainly working for them.

If you’ve got nothing better to do in your life than spend time, sitting down and typing something out on your phone and getting on social media to complain about a wrestling show, man, you really do need to get a life.

What's next?

Lawler will continue to bring you his Podcast and be involved with the WWE family in the weeks that do follow. I doubt he'll ever be brought back full time as a commentator. I'm sure he'll still be a part of pre-show panels.

Author's take

I have a great deal of respect for Mr Lawler but I have to disagree with him in this particular instance. If you're a consumer of a certain product, you have the right to let it be known if you don't like it.

It is the nature of the world these days, Mr. Jerry Lawler!

