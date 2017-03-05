WWE News: Jerry 'The King' Lawler making a return to WWE TV for RAW Talk

The King will return to WWE TV and will join the panel of RAW Talk.

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Mar 2017, 00:33 IST

The King made the announcement on Twitter that he would be on RAW Talk

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler announced that he would be returning to WWE TV. Lawler posted on Twitter that he would be on the panel of RAW Talk that will air after the WWE Fastlane pay per view.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the past year, Lawler has gradually phased out of the commentary team giving way to new announcers such as Corey Graves, David Otunga, and Ryan Phillips to join the commentary team.

The heart of the matter

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was a prominent face on the commentary team in WWE working beside other announcers such as Jim Ross and Michael Cole. WWE removed Lawler from the announcer’s team and informed that he would be used for special events such as the Hall of Fame ceremony. Lawler’s appearance on RAW Talk would make the show feel important less than thirty days before WrestleMania.

The King appeared on WWE TV on SmackDown LIVE in January when he returned to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The King hosted the King’s Court with Dolph Ziggler appearing as a guest on the show.

He was also a part of the commentary team at the Royal Rumble, where he lit up the commentary table working in tandem with Michael Cole and Mauro Ranallo.

What’s next?

WWE Fastlane will emanate from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI this Sunday. The card for the pay per view is stacked with Goldberg challenging Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event.

Other matches include Roman Reigns going up against Braun Strowman, Bayley defending the Women’s Championship against Charlotte, and Enzo and Cass challenging for the tag team championships.

Sportskeeda's Take

Jerry Lawler at the RAW Talk panel will make for an insightful take on the events of the evening. Lawler has been in the business for a long time now and it would be interesting to know his opinions on the landscape of the WWE going into the biggest event of the year.