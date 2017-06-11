WWE News: Jerry "The King" Lawler posts a tribute to Adam West

Lawler posts a throwback to an appearance that West had made on the taping of a CWA show in Memphis.

Lawler and West in 1976

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler took to Twitter to memorialise the late Adam West. Lawler posted a still from a segment that he did with West in which West was dressed up as Batman and Lawler appeared as the “Evil King of Memphis”, dressed in a Superman costume where the S was replaced with a Crown.

One of my fondest and most fun moments of my wrestling career... when Adam West came on our wrestling show and did a bit with me. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/SoGnRiSwGq — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) June 11, 2017

Lawler called the segment one of his fondest memories.

In case you didn’t know...

Adam West, best known for playing the role of Batman in the ABC TV series and the theatrical feature movie based on the show, passed away on 9th June 2017, after a brief battle with Leukemia. West’s passing was mourned worldwide.

Jerry Lawler, on the other hand, wrestled prominently in his hometown of Memphis during his in-ring career and is still known as the “King” of Memphis. During his encounter with Adam West, Lawler was a heel.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler was one of the top heels of the Continental Wrestling Association (CWA), a promotion that held its tapings at WHBQ studios in Memphis, Tennessee.

During a taping in 1976, Adam West showed up dressed in a cowl and tights and said he was in town for a case and was looking for the “Evil” King of Memphis, referring to Lawler, because he had “links” with Mr Freeze and Penguin (Batman villains), who West said were also in town.

Jerry Lawler then walked on to the set, dressed up as Superman, with the S changed for a Crown symbol, signifying his “King” character. Lawler then admitted that he was the Evil King of Memphis, but called himself the “Superking”. Lawler then threatened West with his “box”.

Also read: Why the Ziggler-Lawler segment was the best in years

West told Lawler to improve some of his habits and said that it wasn’t too late for him to become “polite” and “courteous”. After Lawler left, West mentioned that the Gotham State Prison would probably be able to “rehabilitate” Lawler away from his evil ways.

After Adam West’s passing on the 9th of June, Jerry Lawler posted a still from the segment on his Twitter profile as a tribute to Adam West and called it one of the “fondest” and most “fun” moments of his career. The full video of this segment can be seen below:

The Impact

Adam West a legend of his craft, and even though he has passed away now, he will forever be remembered for his extensive filmography that spanned over the course of seven decades. West’s voice, mannerisms and his personality are forever immortalised in his work and he will continue to live on in the memories of his fans.

Jerry “The King” Lawler, who still does appearances on the independent circuit, too, is a legend of professional wrestling, having had memorable angles with Andy Kaufman, Billy Graham, and Bret Hart. From one legend to another, his tribute to Adam West is certainly a touching one.

Author’s take

Adam West, for me and many others, will always be the original Batman. His loss is a significant one but he will certainly never be forgotten. He was a man who truly knew how to leave an impact, even in his short appearance on the CWA taping, West stood toe to toe with one of the greatest heels of all time in Lawler, and left his mark.

May West’s soul rest in peace. My condolences go out to his family in this difficult time.

