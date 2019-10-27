WWE News: Jim Cornette talks about whether The Undertaker's legacy is being damaged

The Undertaker

The Undertaker post-Streak

Many fans were utterly heartbroken when Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30. Seeing that 21-0 go to 21-1 left the WWE Universe, those in attendance and those at home in stunned silence.

It's been five years since it happened, but it hasn't really healed for the fans. As far as his matches since then, Taker's Mania record is now 24-2.

Aside from performing on the Grandest Stage of Them All, he's worked several overseas events, including Crown Jewels and both Super ShowDowns - primarily facing off against other legends like Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Goldberg.

Over the summer The Undertaker also teamed up with Roman Reigns, the last man to defeat him at WrestleMania, to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

Jim Cornette on The Undertaker's legacy

On one of the recent episodes of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legendary wrestling personality was asked by one of his listeners what he thought about The Undertaker's run following WrestleMania 30, and if coming back to wrestle is damaging his reputation.

Cornette first tackled the Streak ending, stating what many fans believed when it took place back then.

"It was crazy that they ended that streak, that was just ridiculous. This is not knocking Brock, but it's not like he needed to beat The Undertaker to get over," Cornette said.

As far as what's happened since then, Cornette addressed the Goldberg match and said the best way to utilize the Phenom at this point is in tag matches.

"Why isn't he in tag team matches? They don't need to keep him in the mix because he's only wrestling once or twice a year. The Undertaker in a tag match or a six-man tag when some guy needs backup or a team needs an odds evener.

"If they're putting him in a match with Goldberg or anybody else as a single, he's gonna try to do the best he can do because that's the kind of pro he is, but it might be doing stuff that, at his age with his injuries, he shouldn't be risking doing."

