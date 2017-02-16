WWE News: Jim Ross believes Bray Wyatt is a 'Babyface in the making'

The WWE Legends believes his victory was strategic.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 16 Feb 2017, 12:43 IST

Bray’s win was praised by many WWE legends

What's the story?

WWE Legend Jim Ross talked about Bray Wyatt becoming the new WWE Champion in his latest blog post on Jrsbarbq.com and described the Eater of the World as a babyface in the making.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt became the new WWE Champion by defeating five other men during the Elimination Chamber match this past Sunday. His victory was well received by fans and it was also praised by several WWE legends including the Rock and Triple H.

You can watch Bray Wyatt’s first promo after becoming the WWE Champion below:

The heart of the matter

In his latest blog post, JR spoke about the Elimination Chamber PPV and said that he enjoyed it. Talking about Bray's victory during the Main Event of the show, the WWE Legend claimed that his win was strategic:

"Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Title was strategic for sure. Wyatt is a significant, character baby face in the making IMO and the fans at the live events in the arenas seem to agree. The entertaining and memorable Fire Fly entrance is pure 'face'"

Continuing on the topic, he also praised the Leader Of The Wyatt Family’s hard work, claiming that he has worked hard on the various aspects of his character:

"Bray has worked hard on his in ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn't been afraid to try new material and he doesn't have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do."

What's next?

There is no denying that Bray Wyatt is one of the best workers WWE currently has and he is enormously over with the crowd as well. So it's quite possible that WWE may make him a babyface sometimes down the line.

Sportskeeda's take

Given his popularity, Bray Wyatt looks to be the right contestant to be turned face in future, but for now, WWE fans are enjoying seeing the Eater of the World finally getting the reward for the hard work he has done over the year by claiming his spot in the main event scene of SmackDown.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com