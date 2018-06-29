WWE News: Jim Ross comments on if he thinks CM Punk will ever wrestle again

Jim Ross shares his thoughts on CM Punk and Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk's switch over to UFC definitely didn't go to plan, which has many fans questioning whether or not Punk will make his return to the squared circle.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk left WWE back in 2014 and stated later that year that he had a desire to join UFC, after a number of postponements, Punk finally made his debut in September 2016 when he was easily defeated by Mickey Gall.

Punk later trained hard and decided to test his mettle once again when he took on Mike Jackson a few weeks ago. Punk was able to last much longer in the fight this time and took a lot of abuse from Jackson before he lost based on a points decision. It is being reported that UFC boss Dana White wasn't impressed by this performance and it could well be his last in The Octagon.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on both CM Punk and Ronda Rousey on his Jim Ross Report, where he talked about how he doesn't think that Punk will ever return to a wrestling company full time.

"I don't see Punk ever, ever, being full time for any [pro] wrestling company again. See what I did there, a little Chris Jericho thing? At this stage in [Punk's] life and his recent experiences in the pro wrestling biz, plus, he's not in a cash-strapped situation. He [has] got nothing left to prove. He doesn't owe the wrestling fans anything. He [has] given it all to you. What more do you want? How many more years? So he [has] got a lot of marketable skills, Phil Brooks.

I think he'd be a great broadcaster in many areas. He [has] got a lot of interests. But CM Punk is, as Gordon Solie used to describe 'Cowboy' Bill Watts in Florida Championship Wrestling, when Gordon would say, 'that 'Cowboy' is a strange enigma that many simply do not understand. Uh-uh.'"

Another person who has managed to switch their career paths is Ronda Rousey, who Ross agrees has had a much better transition than CM Punk.

"She's a different breed of cat. She's like Kurt Angle was when he first… full of P and V, when he came to WWE. He was on a different athletic level than most of the other guys. As a matter of fact, I would say all of the other guys. He was that good he was able to separate. And that's what happens when you win gold medals when you're in international competition. You excel there.

Ronda did that, 17 year old Olympian, bronze medalist. So I think her verbal skills have improved. I'd give her some bullet points. I'd keep her off TV in that role. It's just soundbites because people won't remember it anyway. That's the kind of society we live in. So her athletic skills are still amazing."

What's next?

It is unknown what the future currently holds for CM Punk, but it is known that Ronda Rousey will be returning to Raw next month and will make a beeline for Alexa Bliss and that Women's Championship.

Do you think CM Punk will return to the wrestling business? Have your say in the comments section below. You can also send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.