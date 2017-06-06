WWE News: Jim Ross comments on the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match scheduled for Great Balls of Fire

Good 'Ol JR declares that it is an announcer's privilege to call this sort of a matchup.

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Jun 2017, 15:18 IST

Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe are set to lock horns for the WWE Universal Championship

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross voiced his opinions on WWE booking Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar in his blog. JR wrote about the Extreme Rules PPV and the general direction of the WWE heading into the inaugural July PPV.

Ross also commented on the Alexa Bliss and Bayley angle that met a sad end at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn’t know...

The headline match at Extreme Rules PPV was the stellar fatal five-way match put on by Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins.

Joe went on to lock in the Coquina Clutch on Finn Balor in the finishing moments to win the match, thus setting up the dream match between him and Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross wrote that Samoa Joe was finally getting a long-awaited match with Brock Lesnar. Ross felt that it was a great booking decision, one that he had endorsed at a show two years ago, the night before Wrestlemania 31.

Ross allayed the fears of some fans saying that even if WWE were booking this match as a one-time clash, Joe would still come out of it looking good.

Jim Ross said that the promo battles between Paul Heyman and Samoa Joe would be priceless. Ross went on to say that the main event between the two athletes would be the hallmark of the PPV and it was an announcer’s dream to call a match of this potential.

Ross also penned his thoughts about the RAW Women’s Championship match and said that the two women were hindered by the kendo stick stipulation in place. Ross was full of praise for Alexa Bliss and likened her character to that of Buddy Rogers – The Original Nature Boy.

JR described Alexa as the undersized blonde, oozing with charisma that attracted eyeballs the moment she stepped out of the curtains.

What’s next?

Tensions are rising in the red brand as Samoa Joe issued his challenge to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to appear on RAW next week in response to Joe attacking Paul Heyman this past Monday.

The two behemoths are set to collide at WWE Great Balls of Fire in Dallas in July.

Author's Take

The rumour mills suggest that Samoa Joe is being booked as the set-up guy for Lesnar to beat before facing Braun Strowman. But as Jim Ross has rightly pointed out, it does not mean the end of the world for Joe.

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar was a match that WWE fans could only dream of, a couple of years ago. However, many fans would rather see the match at one of the big four events of the WWE. But given that the match is happening at Great Balls of Fire, it automatically elevates the Universal Championship as well as the PPV.