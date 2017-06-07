WWE News: Jim Ross compares Alexa Bliss to WWE legend

Jim Ross compares Alexa Bliss to the first WWWF World Heavyweight Champion.

by Nithin Joseph News 07 Jun 2017, 21:18 IST

JR’s comparison seems to be spot on

What’s the story?

In a recent post on JRsBarBQ.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made a comparison between current RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE legend Buddy Rogers.

In case you didn’t know...

Buddy Rogers was one of the biggest superstars during the beginning of the television era, and his performances inspired many a great WWE superstar, including the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair who adopted Rogers’ nickname. Rogers is a two-time world champion and the inaugural WWWF World Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

In a recent post on his blog, former WWE announcer and Hall of Famer Jim Ross compared current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to the late, great WWE legend Buddy Rogers. Jim Ross stated:

“I compared Alexa Bliss’ personality and ‘feel’ to that of the late. great Buddy Rogers who was an undersized blonde who had miles of charisma and who people put their eyes on the minute that the original ‘Nature Boy’ walked through the curtain. Alexa has that same ‘I can't take my eyes off of her’ persona or so it seems. She and Bayley had a tough assignment with Kendo stick stipulation but they persevered”.

The comment came immediately after Bliss’ title defence match against former champion Bayley. Bliss left the ring victorious after thrashing Bayley with a kendo stick in their match at Extreme Rules.

Also read: 5 reasons Alexa Bliss will be the female face of WWE

What’s next?

After the conclusion of the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, it would seem that Bliss’ feud with Bayley is finally over and that the Hugger is officially out of the title picture. However, Nia Jax is the newest opponent for Little Miss Bliss, and we may see a match between the two at RAW’s next PPV, Great Balls of Fire.

Author’s take

Jim Ross’ comparison is on the spot, and there is no better comparison for Alexa Bliss. Rogers was a short, blonde wrestler who made the fans turn their heads every time he entered the ring, the same can be said for Bliss and her magnetic personality.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com