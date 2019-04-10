×
WWE News: Jim Ross explains WWE departure and AEW contract details 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
81   //    10 Apr 2019, 10:49 IST

Jim Ross is All Elite
Jim Ross is All Elite

What's the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc, Jim Ross explains why he left WWE. He also provided details on his AEW contract.

In case you didn't know

Jim Ross recently ended his relationship with WWE. Jim Ross was one of the key figures in Vince McMahon's commentary team as well as being the head of talent relations in WWE.

Many WWE Wrestlers have high praise for Jim Ross for his skills as a broadcaster as well as interpersonal skills in dealing with talent in the locker room.

Alongside Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Jim Ross defined WWE Monday Night Raw for a good part of its run. If there ever was a gold standard when to WWE Commentators, Jim Ross would certainly fit that mold. AEW Executive Vice President has said that "Jim Ross is the GOAT of professional wrestling commentators."

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has been assembling ex-WWE talent, former WWE announcers, new young independent wrestlers as well as a young broadcast team. It's an exciting mix of experienced and young blood coming together to form AEW.

The heart of the matter

In conversation with TMZ Sports, Jim Ross elaborated as to why he left WWE

Well, I wasn't being used much, I wasn't getting much playing time. You know all of us grizzled old veterans think we can still play. So, I just believe that I still have some juice in the berry, and the opportunity came about.

Jim Ross also spoke on his AEW contract and signing

I've never had an opportunity like this, as far as financial rewards, new people, young management. It's a lot of fun. It was the right time.
And you know, they have a strong belief that I can still do my story-telling job at ringside in this wrasslin' business, so we're going to give it another run and have some fun.

Jim Ross has signed a three-year deal with AEW. He also said he's open to a WWE return in the future.



What's next?

While not confirmed, Jim Ross will most likely appear in some capacity at AEW Double or Nothing.

