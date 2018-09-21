WWE News: Jim Ross feels that Kenny Omega is not coming to the WWE soon

Kenny Omega

Recently, on his podcast, The Ross Report, Jim Ross talked about several wrestlers who could join the WWE in the upcoming time. In the podcast he also spoke about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and if they could be coming to the company anytime soon. (Update courtesy WrestlingNews.co )

Jim Ross worked for the WWE commentary team from 1993 to 2013, and then left the company to spend more time with his family.

He then made his return to the commentary team on last year's WrestleMania and since then, has done the commentary work on various WWE shows.

He also worked for the New Japan Pro Wrestling commentary team. Other than that, he also worked for Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts events too.

In his podcast, he said that Omega could join the WWE, but there are many things to consider first, as he doesn't want to wrestle on more dates and wants to produce longer matches where he could add his creativity to it.

“I think that Kenny jumping to the WWE is very viable. It could happen; it’s a matter of negotiation. All that matters would be, A) He wouldn’t want to work as many dates as they will make him work. B) He likes to have longer matches, and handle most of his own creative, or at least influence it with his own thoughts. That could all be addressed. (H/T Wrestling Inc for the transcript)

Later, he said that money could become a major reason for him to join the WWE but he wants to do something unique that will leave a mark, and wants to become more than just a wrestler who earned more money.

“The money is one culprit you want to guarantee. So there’s a lot of things in favor of Kenny going to the WWE that can be negotiated, and can be figured out. For some reason, I just don’t feel that connection right now. I just don’t feel like Kenny is a WWE… he’s an artist, he likes to do things in a very unique way. He wants to leave some legacy behind, other than the fact that Kenny Omega was a wrestler and got rich.

At last, he said that he doesn't feel that Omega will join the WWE soon but money could even the odds. A considerable money offer can change his thoughts about his WWE debut.

“So I don’t feel the Kenny to WWE story, but man, if the numbers are there, it’s hard to say that he would never go to WWE. He’s no spring chicken. Life changing money can be ahead of him. But right now, today as I talk about this, I just don’t have a feel that Kenny Omega is going to WWE anytime soon.”

As of now, a WWE return for Omega is not possible because of his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, if he ever steps foot in WWE, then he could have dream matches with the likes of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and many more.