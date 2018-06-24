WWE News: Jim Ross has a message for Big Cass following his WWE release

Jim Ross thinks that Big Cass will make a return to the company in the future.

Jim Ross has some words of wisdom for Big Cass

What's the story?

Big Cass was released from WWE earlier this week, and the reasoning behind his premature departure from the company has since been surrounded by rumor and speculation, but Jim Ross has come forward to give the former star some words of advice.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass' release was a shock to many fans but there have since been rumors about an altercation with his former girlfriend Carmella, an incident in the toilet of the WWE tour bus and even refusal to rehearse a promo before he was supposed to deliver it on WWE TV, but none of these have yet been confirmed.

Cass himself hasn't yet commented on his shock release but given that he only has to sit out his 30-day no compete clause, he should be back in the ring soon.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross is a man who has plenty of experience being released from WWE and was even fired a few years ago but in the wake of Cass' controversial exit, he had some supportive words to share on The Ross Report.

""I saw where Big Cass got released. I don't know what it was, I have no idea and it's none of my business. Hey look, I have had three sabbaticals from that company. Did I like it? Nope. Did it ruin my life and my career? Hell no."

It's already been hinted that Cass and his former teammate Enzo Amore could team up again on the Independent Circuit, with a number of companies already interested in booking the two former WWE stars as a duo.

"So all he's gotta do is figure out how I can get better how I can cure the perceived ills that I may or may not have. Your world's not over. Don't say anything stupid, don't do anything stupid just get better. You're too damn young with too much of an upside to not be able to resurrect yourself without question. Let's keep an eye on how Big Cass progresses."

What's next?

Big Cass only has to sit out his no-compete clause before he's able to return to the ring, which means that the former NXT star could be performing again in just three weeks' time.

Should Big Cass follow Jim Ross' advice?