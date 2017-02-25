WWE News: Jim Ross on Big Show putting over Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss being WWE's best heel female

According to Ross, Braun Strowman is still a massive work in progress.

Braun Strowman faced off against Big Show in the main event of Raw

What’s the story?

In the latest blog for his website, Jrsbarbq.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross praised Big Show for doing a fantastic job of putting over Braun Strowman and also labelled Alexa Bliss as the best heel female in the WWE at present.

In case you didn’t know...

The match between Big Show and Braun Strowman served as the main event for the 20 February episode of Raw. While Strowman dominated proceedings in the early stages of the encounter, ‘The World’s Largest Athlete’ started to come into his own as the match progressed.

Show hit ‘The Monster Among Men’ with the ‘chokeslam’ as well as the ‘knockout punch’ but the latter kicked out on both occasions. Braun Strowman eventually sealed the deal with his trademark ‘running power slam’.

The heart of the matter

Talking about the Raw main event from last week, Ross showered praise on Big Show for shining up Braun Strowman. About Strowman, he said that he was still work in progress but has the potential to become a finished product over time. The iconic WWE commentator added Show represented himself and the company well during the match.

Here’s what ‘Good Ol’ JR’ had to say:

“Hats off the Big Show for doing a terrific job of shining up Braun Strowman who has been strategically booked by WWE, particularly over the past several weeks. Strowman is still a massive, work in progress but he is making positive strides and presents a compelling potential, finished product over time. Big Show represented himself and the business well Monday night in the show closing match.”

Jim Ross also had a word of appreciation for the new SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. He claimed to be enjoying her persona change over the past several weeks and dubbed her as the best heel female in the WWE at present. Ross stated:

“Enjoying the TV persona development of Alexa Bliss who has arguably improved more over the past few months as any female in WWE. Alexa is arguably the best, heel female in WWE these days.”

What next?

Braun Strowman will be facing off against Roman Reigns at the Fastlane pay-per-view next Sunday. It will be interesting to see whether the WWE will continue Strowman’s dominance or have ‘The Big Dog’ bring an end to it.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Provided the WWE is able to utilise him to the fullest, Braun Strowman certainly has the calibre to become one of the most dominant forces in the business in the years to come.

